Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.