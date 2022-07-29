 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

