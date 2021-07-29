Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.