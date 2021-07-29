 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News