Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.