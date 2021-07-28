 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News