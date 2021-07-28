The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area …
This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday.…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Generally fair. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high …