Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
