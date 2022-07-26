Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

