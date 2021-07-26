Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.