The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:30 AM EDT.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
