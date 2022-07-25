The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
