The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Th…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisl…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Generally fair. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high …
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a bal…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area …
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect…