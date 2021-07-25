Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.