Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…