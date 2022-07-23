The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Look…
This evening in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. Temperat…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll r…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected fo…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomor…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…