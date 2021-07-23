The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisl…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. …
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Generally fair. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high …
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a bal…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It shoul…