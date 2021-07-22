Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.