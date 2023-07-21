Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 1:05 AM EDT until FRI 1:45 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out withou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…