Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West.