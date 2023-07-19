Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
