Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.