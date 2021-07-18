The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
For the drive home in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. C…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 …
This evening in Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 …
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…