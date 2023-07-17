The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out withou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 65-degree l…