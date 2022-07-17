Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

