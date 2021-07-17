Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
