Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 4:00 AM EDT.