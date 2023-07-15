Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
