Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.