The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.