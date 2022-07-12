The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot d…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for hig…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. …
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings o…
This evening in Carlisle: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of…