The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 12:04 AM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are pr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Today's for…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday. …
Carlisle's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatur…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Carl…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degree…