Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are pr…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday. …
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day to…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Carlisle's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatur…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Carl…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degree…