Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.