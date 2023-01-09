Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.