Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
