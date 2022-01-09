 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

