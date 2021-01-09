The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is call…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degre…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early followed by some light rain or freezing rain later at night. Low 31F. Wind…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Thursd…