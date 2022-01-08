It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
