Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
