Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.