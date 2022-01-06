Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.