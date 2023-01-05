Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
