Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

