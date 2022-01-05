 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News