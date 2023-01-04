Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 11:19 PM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
