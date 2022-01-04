Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
