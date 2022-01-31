 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

