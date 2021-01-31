 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 19.25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 3:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

