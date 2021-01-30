 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News