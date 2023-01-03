Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Models are suggesting …
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It sho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted f…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is ca…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…