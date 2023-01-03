 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Carlisle, PA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

