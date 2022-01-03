It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. …
Carlisle's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies during the evening. Fog developing overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…