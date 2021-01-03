 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 5:00 AM EST until SUN 3:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

