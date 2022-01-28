Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.