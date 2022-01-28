Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with te…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. We'll see a low temperature …