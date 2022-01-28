 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

