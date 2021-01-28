 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.88. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

