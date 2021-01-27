 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News