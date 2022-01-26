 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

